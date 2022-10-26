Brooklyn Beckham swipes at critics of chef career with sandwich dish

His wife outed the former footballer, suggesting that the star could follow in his mother Posh Spice’s footsteps if he wanted to.

She said: “By the way, he can sing, he sings in the shower every day.”

Brooklyn admitted that he does indeed sing in the shower, although his song of choice garnered a giggle from the thousands of followers watching the live.

He confessed: “I do sing in the shower and I, for some reason, always sing the English National Anthem. I don’t know why.”

As viewers encouraged him to show off his patriotic skills, he declined explaining: “If I sing they’ll go, ‘Oh, now he is a singer.’ I’m not going to do it.”