BUC-EE’S TO UNVEIL NEW TRAVEL CENTER IN ATHENS, AL ON NOV. 21

ATHENS, Ala., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will debut its newest travel center in Athens, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. CST. Local leaders in attendance will include Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

Located at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Buc-ee’s Athens is the first Buc-ee’s location in North Alabama and the third location in the state. Construction is underway at the fourth Buc-ee’s in Alabama, located in Auburn.

Buc-ee’s Athens will occupy more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as a state-of-the-art car wash. The new travel center will also offer the same award-winning restrooms, gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for four decades. Buc-ee’s favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will be available.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is now headed West with groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

“Alabama has been a great partner to Buc-ee’s, and we expect to continue that success in Athens and Limestone County,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Our first location on I-65 naturally belongs in Athens, one of the friendliest and busiest communities in the Southeast.”

Buc-ee’s Athens will bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay ranging between $16 and $22 an hour, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”

