Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: All Killstreaks confirmed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearing release and Activision has shared a bunch of information about the game’s multiplayer. Over the years, there have been tons of different Killstreaks that have made their way into various Call of Duty video games. There have also been tons of different Scorestreak. Different Call of Duty games have experimented with Killstreaks vs Scorestreaks, but the great part about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is that you will have the choice of which system you would like to choose.

Killstreaks are for Call of Duty players that like to focus more on the offensive side of the game. The more kills that you can accumulate before you die, the better Killstreak you will be rewarded with. On the flip side, Scorestreaks are for players who like to play the objective more. The more score you earn will contribute to different Scorestreaks you can earn.

On the official Call of Duty blog, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has released the full list of Killstreaks and Scorestreaks that you will be able to earn in the game’s full release.

UAV: (4 Kills, 500 Score)

Bomb Drone: (4 Kills, 500 Score)

Counter UAV: (5 Kills, 625 Score)

Cluster Mine: (5 Kills, 625 Score)

Care Package: (5 Kills, 625 Score)

Precision Airstrike: (6 Kills, 750 Score)

Cruise Missile: (6 Kills, 750 Score)

Mortar Strike: (6 Kills, 750 Score)

Sentry Gun: (7 Kills, 875 Score)

SAE: (7 Kills, 875 Score)

VTOL Jet: (8 Kills, 1,000 Score)

Overwatch Helo: (8 Kills, 1,000 Score)

Wheelson-HS: (8 Kills, 1,000 Score)

Stealth Bomber: (10 Kills, 1,250 Score)

Chopper Gunner: (10 Kills, 1,250 Score)

Emergency Airdrop: (10 Kills, 1,250 Score)

Gunship: (12 Kills, 1,500 Score)

Advanced UAV: (12 Kills, 1,500 Score)

Juggernaut: (15 Kills, 1,875 Score)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will officially be featuring 19 different Killstreaks that you can attempt to get. Some of the Killstreaks may ring a bell from first glance, while others may not be so much.

The lowest Killstreak/Scorestreak that you can earn is a UAV and a Bomb Drone. The UAV has been in every Call of Duty multiplayer, so this comes as no surprise. If you are looking to get the UAV in a multiplayer match, you will need to get either 4 Kills or 500 Score. Pretty standard for Call of Duty UAV’s.

The highest Killstreak that you are able to earn is the Juggernaut and that will run you 15 Kills or 1,875 Score. This is going to be a lot harder to get and depending on what game mode you are playing; you may only have a couple opportunities to get some of the higher Killstreaks. If you do manage to get a Juggernaut, it will be well worth the 15 Kills and Score as you will be very hard to take down while causing lots of havoc during the match.

From the list of 19 choices, you will have the option of choosing three different Killstreaks as long as they do not overlap each other. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to be one of the biggest video game releases of 2022 and we don’t have to wait too much longer before the official release.