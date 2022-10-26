Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Miss Roach

Infinity Ward’s reboot of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series has seen several notable characters return in 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, though some players a lamenting the absence of Gary “Roach” Sanderson. The Task Force 141 operator serves as one of the four playable characters from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, with the 2022 entry instead introducing a swath of new characters to join Capt. Price’s fight. The lament for Roach’s absence appears to even stretch to some other character from the original 2009 game, including a key character who unknowingly plays a key role in Makarov’s plans.

As mentioned above, Roach was a member of Task Force 141 and was one of the four main playable characters alongside John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, James Ramirez, and Joseph Allen. Roach serves as the player character for most of the TF141-focused missions in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, regularly running headfirst into combat alongside Soap, Ghost, and Price. He ultimately meets his end, along with Ghost, at the hands of General Shepherd, who looked to cover up his role in igniting World War 3 and cement his status as a war hero.

His absence in 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was noticed immediately by several players who were keen to share their thoughts on his exclusion. Reddit user Unihornmermad is one such player, who channeled their thoughts on Roach’s absence in the form of a meme taken from Spongebob Squarepants. It is a humorous take on Roach being excluded from the reboot series thus far, but it is one felt by several other users seen in the comments section.





Modern Warfare 2 Players Miss Another Character

Unihornmermad’s thoughts on Roach stretch beyond the TF141 operator with many other users, as well, who shared similar thoughts about Joseph Allen in the post’s comments. Players could argue this isn’t surprising given Allen’s importance to the 2009 game, despite only being a playable character for the first two missions. One of these missions is the infamous “No Russian” mission, which was teased at the end of 2022’s Modern Warfare 2, opening the door for Allen’s possible inclusion down the road.

Players can argue the tease at the end of the 2022 game’s campaign, along with how Infinity Ward handled the post-launch content for 2019’s Modern Warfare, opened the door for some of these characters to find their way into the reboot series. Imran Zakhaev, Victor Zakhaev, and Khaled Al-Asad, all of whom are major antagonists in the original Modern Warfare, were only present in Warzone and Spec Ops while only being mentioned in the main campaign from 2019’s Modern Warfare. It is possible Infinity Ward could take this same route with characters like Roach and Allen, though only time will tell if the studio goes this route or waits until a third possible title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

