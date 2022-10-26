Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Size Is Massive

Infinity Ward released a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a massive file size of 40 GB. Recent Call of Duty games have been criticized for their enormous sizes, with Black Ops Cold War taking over 200 GB of space on PS5. The same was true for 2019’s Modern Warfare, which prompted users to download dozens of GB of data regularly.





It previously looked like Modern Warfare 2 would break this trend, as its download size is relatively small. The base game takes just 35 GB of storage space, but users will have to install various packs for each of its gameplay modes. There are two packs for MW2’s campaign that require approximately 16.7 GB in total, with more space needed for multiplayer and Special Ops co-op mode. However, it looks like MW2 may continue to get large patches as Infinity Ward has already released an update with a massive download size.

As reported by the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, a 40.156 GB update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live on PS5. Users are also required to download new patches for some packs, with Campaign Pack 1 and Campaign Pack 2 needing 9.025 GB and 7.118 GB updates respectively. The 40 GB download size for update 1.03 is only for the PS5 version, so the final number may vary depending on the platform and region. PlayStation Game Size also reports that the new download size for the full game on PS4 now sits at 61.040 GB.

It looks like update 1.03 for Modern Warfare 2 is a day-one patch, which usually comes with major bug fixes and other improvements to ensure a smooth gameplay experience on launch. However, its download size is bigger than that of the base game on PS5, hinting that MW2 will also get large updates throughout its lifespan.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28, fans can start playing the campaign right now if they preorder the game. Gamers can also earn various rewards, such as XP boosters, operators, cosmetics, and other in-game items after finishing the campaign. During their playthroughs, some players ran into issues with MW2’s campaign that prevented them from finishing missions. So, this massive update may resolve the progression problems and other bugs present in the game.

Infinity Ward has also shared new information regarding Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer ahead of its release on October 28. This includes a full list of all the Field Upgrades and Killstreaks available in MW2, and the various game modes users can play at launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

