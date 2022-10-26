Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s best character inspired by a real guy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new FPS game courtesy of Activision and Infinity Ward, has a brand-new hero and all-round fan favourite to rival Captain Price and Ghost, and as it turns out, this breakout star of debatably one of the best CoD campaigns is inspired by a real-life person.

As noted in our Modern Warfare 2 review, a lot more time is offered to the dynamics and relationships between CoD’s latest team of operators. In an interview attended by PCGamesN, Call of Duty narrative director Brian Bloom describes how Alejandro Vargas, the Mexican special forces soldier who teams up with Price, Soap, Ghost, and Gaz across the majority of Modern Warfare 2’s mission list, is partly inspired by a real person from within the Mexican military.

“We had an incredible time building this character,” Bloom says. “You know, we asked our Mexican military consultants, ‘if you had to get into a foxhole with somebody in Mexico and fight a real fight, who would it be?’ And they gave us a name. I actually spoke to this person. I interviewed him for about 20 hours.

“I learned his ideology, colloquialisms, language; what he’s up against, challenges, trials, tribulations. All that kind of stuff. He helped give us the DNA that we needed to create this authentic character. I can’t tell you who this person is, because if I did, he’d kill me. But he’s actually a real person.”

Calm, collected, and always there in a scrape, with his smooth accent and ferocious loyalty Alejandro is easily Modern Warfare 2’s best character. Played by Alain Mesa, he rounds out the impressive Modern Warfare 2 cast, which also sees Barry Sloane return as Captain Price, and Samuel Roukin, who’s potentially provided a Ghost face reveal courtesy of some behind-the-scenes photos. Vargas accompanies you on several missions, including the tricky infiltration of the cartel mansion, which you can make a lot easier on yourself with our El Sin Nombre walkthrough.

