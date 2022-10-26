Charles ‘following through’ with reform approved by late Queen–source





King Charles is “following through” with changes to the Counsellor of State positions already decided by the late Queen Elizabeth II, it has been claimed. The claim comes amid reports Palace officials and ministers are planning to expand the number of people who can carry out constitutional duties in lieu of the monarch.

The proposal would avoid the prospect of seeing Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, two non-working members of the Firm, step in for King Charles III in case of illness or absence from the country, which has sparked controversy. A source told the Daily Mail: “The Queen could see the need for some reforms, while not wishing to exclude the Dukes of Sussex or York. The King is simply following through with that.” The newspaper also reported proposals regarding providing the sovereign with a wider pool from which to choose their temporary representatives in the UK were already being considered in the summer, when Elizabeth II was still alive. The role of the Counsellors of State is currently regulated by the Regency Acts 1937 and 1953, which state the position can be filled by the sovereign’s spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21, no matter their status within the Firm. This means that, despite Prince Edward and Princess Anne being working members of the Royal Family, they are currently excluded from being Counsellors as they are further down in the line of succession to the throne than four other non-working royals – the Dukes of Sussex and York and the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

At the moment, King Charles can choose at least two royals among the five available to step in for him and carry out a number of constitutional duties, including attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. In May, Charles – then Prince of Wales – and Prince William were appointed by Queen Elizabeth II via Letters Patent to attend the State Opening of Parliament on her behalf due to her mobility issues. The last time the late Queen issued Letters Patent to name her representatives due to a trip abroad was in late 2015, when she paid her final visit to Malta and her last-ever official journey abroad. Following the death of the Queen in early September, King Charles can now count on Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice as Counsellors. READ MORE: Palace plans to sideline Harry and Andrew from ‘state affairs’

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in mid-November 2019 while Prince Harry stepped down as full-time working royal in the spring of 2020. Princess Beatrice, on the other hand, never undertook public duties as, despite bearing an HRH style and royal title as the grandchild of the late sovereign, she has lived her life as a private individual and has carved a career of her own. Under the reported proposals, the King would be able to extend the list of people who can be chosen for the role of Counsellors, likely to include The Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex. These two working royals were tipped as “obvious candidates” by a costitutional expert, Dr Craig Prescott, lecturer in law at Bangor University. DON’T MISS

He told Express.co.uk: “Obvious candidates to add to the pool of Counsellors are Prince Edward and Princess Anne (who as it is conducts investitures). “There is a precedent for this, the Regency Act 1953 made Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother a Counsellor of State for the rest of her life (she had lost this when George VI died as she was no longer the wife of the monarch). The same could be done for Princess Anne and Prince Edward. “This would have the advantage of adding greater flexibility to things and allow Prince William to travel overseas at the same time as the King, as Edward and Anne could act together if necessary.” The issue of the Counsellors of State reached the House of Lords for the first time on Monday, when Viscount Stansgate asked whether the Government had any plan to amend the Regency Act 1937.

He said: “Does the Minister not think it time to approach the King to discuss the potential amendment of this Act, and in particular Clause 6, which at the moment defines regents in relation to their line of succession to the Crown? “Otherwise, are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country? “Is it not time for the Government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?”