Digi International and UR Group Form Strategic Relationship to Deliver Intelligent Transport Systems in the U.K.

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with UR Group, a leader in specialized services spanning Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), defense, industrial automation and energy markets. With a primary focus on rail, bus and Smart Cities, Digi and UR Group will initially collaborate to deliver advanced ITS solutions to U.K.-based organizations.

Rail transit remains an attractive alternative to air travel and personal vehicles in some U.K. markets, but operators must provide more amenities to attract passengers such as Wi-Fi service, fare collection, security monitoring, and more. Digi’s smart railways solutions can communicate real-time data about a range of asset-monitoring functions, from wagon tracking for rail freight customers to air-conditioning performance on passenger trains. The secure technology monitors infrastructure and identifies faults so they can be addressed before they disrupt operations.

“We are honored to work with a true innovator in the ITS sector,” said Justin Schmid, General Manager of Cellular Solutions at Digi International. “UR Group is at the forefront of solutions that support advanced Smart Cities and transit systems, such as the world’s first hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the U.K. Powered by Digi Remote Manager, our broad range of cellular router solutions are reliable and easy to deploy, manage and control for the entire product lifecycle from a single command point. Our ability to innovate and deliver recurring value underpins our commitment to the long-term success of our customers’ deployments, which aligns exceptionally well with our burgeoning collaboration.”

“This is an exciting time for organizations like Digi and UR Group to bring innovation to the transportation sector,” said Joe Matano, Managing Director of UR Group.” More than ever, relationships like this are critical to enable integration of new technologies and create scalable solutions that facilitate the transition to green energy and shape the future of transportation.”

About UR Group

UR Group is an international provider of advanced connectivity solutions in IP networking, wireless, satellite, and fibre-optic based applications. We specialise in providing focused solutions in our key markets of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Defence, Industrial Automation and Energy.

We partner with world-class manufacturers to bring ruggedized, reliable connectivity solutions that have leading-edge technology providing measurable return on investment in our customer applications. Technology alone is not enough. Through our Technology Enablement model, we combine the solutions portfolio with customer-driven integrated services through our technically enabled sales teams who are available to provide expert technology guidance. This solutions-based package brings a combined perspective delivering real-life value to our customer programs. Our offering is a unique proposition for today’s marketplace.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.