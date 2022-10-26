Doc Martin star Joe Absolom refuses to leave Cornwall after final show

Joe Absolom, 43, who stars in the ITV comedy series as Al Large, has declared he will be staying put in Cornwall, despite the beloved show coming to an end. The actor initially moved to the coast 14 years ago to film the show, and has since put down roots.

Joe has been a regular face on the show since it first aired 18 years ago.

Much has changed for the actor since then, as he is now a dad of three to Lyla, 16, Casper, 11 and Daisy, nine.

Born in Lewisham, London had been Joe’s native stomping ground far longer than the Cornish coastline was, but his affection for London steadily wore off during the years.

When he first started filming Doc Martin, Joe and his family would often return to London when he wasn’t working but this stopped over a decade ago when Lyla was just five.

