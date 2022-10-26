Categories
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help | MLTnews.com

Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered.

There is a Monday morning workshop on Zoom, an evening Zoom workshop on the second and fourth Wednesday, and a Saturday Zoom workshop. Check out the SIGS website at snoislegenealogy.org for times and links to sessions.

Help is also available at the research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood on Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 425-775-6267 to learn more.






