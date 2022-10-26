Don’t be Silent on Environmental Violations. Make your Voices Heard.

In South Florida, we are blessed to live in an amazing environment full of natural beauty and the weather to enjoy it year-round. This combination makes South Florida one of the premiere areas of our country within which to live, work, and raise our families. Ensuring our parks, natural resources, and surroundings are preserved for future generations requires our continued attention. We must act as a community to protect our aquatic assets, agricultural lands, and public spaces to maintain the quality of life that has drawn so many to our communities. That is why each one of us should look out for environmental violations and report them promptly. Notifying our law enforcement partners and my Office helps us protect our communities from harmful violations of federal health and safety laws. It also ensures everyone enjoys the same degree of protection from environmental and health hazards and has equal access to a healthy environment.

Who to contact:

If the violation impacts air quality, climate change, chemicals, health, water, land, waste, and cleanup, report the violation to the Environmental Protection Agency at https://echo.epa.gov/report-environmental-violations.

Workplace conditions such as chemicals or noxious fumes? Contact Occupational Safety and Health Administration at (800) 321-6742.

Harm to wildlife by pesticides? Dial (800) 344-9453 for U.S. Fish & Wildlife.

Illegal harming/harassing wildlife? Call U.S. Fish & Wildlife at (305) 526-2620.

Wetland destruction? Contact U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at (800) 832-7828.

If the violation concerns medications and other products for human consumption, contact Food & Drug Administration at (888) 463-6332.

Contact the National Response Center at (800) 424-8802 to report an oil or chemical spill.

Residents encouraged to also contact the USAO at (305) 961-9001 or by email at usafls.environment@usdoj.gov when contacting local, state, or federal agency hotlines or websites to report concerns.

As Floridians, we know what makes this area special. Let’s do what we can to keep it that way. Let your voices be heard.