EastEnders’ Suki Panesar questioned by police as body discovered

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) awkwardly walks in on them moments later.

Suki soon decides to meet up with Nish and they connect over the loss of Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia).

Meanwhile, Nina and Ravi worry that Suki might confess the truth to the police and ruin their plans to steal Ranveer’s money.

The two are interrupted by the police, who arrive with some unsettling news that a body they believe to be Ranveer’s has been found.

Ravi reveals the news to Nish and Suki and that the death is being classed as murder.