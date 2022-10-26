Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh has a very famous sister

Emmerdale has been marking its 50th anniversary this month, featuring shocking moments, deaths and unexpected exits. Tracy Metcalfe (played by Amy Walsh) showed up for the special but was once again left heartbroken. But what is there to know about Walsh family away from the ITV soap?

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Emmerdale.

Who is Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh’s sister?

Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh is the younger sister of Girls Aloud singer Kimberly Walsh.

She first found fame on the show Popstars: The Rivals which put her in the band alongside Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle in 2002.

During their 10-year career together, Girls Aloud sold more than four million singles and toured internationally.

It has been reported though she could have starred in Emmerdale’s rival soap Coronation Street.

