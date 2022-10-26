Energize Kākou: State publishes community voices on energy | Big Island Now

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office held community workshops to hear from the community about energy issues. Photo Courtesy: State of Hawaiʻi

The Hawai‘i State Energy Office today released findings from the initial round of its new Energize Kākou stakeholder outreach and engagement program that is designed to uplift community voices.

The program featured a series of statewide interactive community workshops, focus-group meetings, and one-on-one interviews with community leaders.

The presentations were customized to each community. However, videos of a combined statewide presentation and a summary report on the community workshops are included in the resources now available online.

Energize Kākou participants were asked to share their thoughts about how renewable energy developers should interact with host-communities before, during and after project construction. Kākou means “us” in the Hawaiian language.

The community workshops also served as educational events that provided attendees with information about how the siting process works, information about how and when to engage on siting issues, and opportunities for public engagement.

“The Hawai‘i State Energy Office is dedicated to ensuring community voices are heard amongst policymakers and project developers to help guide their decision-making process,” said Kirsten Baumgart Turner, HSEO Deputy Energy Officer.

The program includes resource materials to provide developers and residents with a deeper understanding of the cultural framework of energy development in Hawai‘i.

These resource materials include a playbook to help developers and communities better understand the other’s perspectives and a cultural narrative that provides an overview of Hawai‘i’s history and the genealogy of natural resource management in Hawai‘i.

The Energize Kākou program reports and videos can be found on the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office website at https://energy.hawaii.gov/get-engaged/energize-kakou/. More Energize Kākou events are planned over the next year and will be promoted on the website and social media when they are scheduled.