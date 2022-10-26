Gary Lineker scoffs at Tory MP after advice to LGBT fans at World Cup

Gary Lineker has publicly criticised foreign secretary James Cleverly over his suggestion that LGBT fans attending the World Cup in Qatar should ensure that they are ‘respectful’ of the host nation’s cultural boundaries. Cleverly caused a stir on social media after urging the supporters in question to ‘make some compromises’ during their stay in Qatar, where homosexuality remains illegal and the rights of LGBT people are repressed.

Cleverly made the controversial comments during an appearance on LBC, saying: “I have spoken to the Qatari authorities in the past about gay football fans going to watch the World Cup and how they will treat our fans and international fans. They want to make sure that football fans are safe, secure and enjoy themselves.

“They know that that means they are going to have to make some compromises in terms of what is an Islamic country with a very different set of cultural norms to our own. One of the things I would say for football fans is, you know, please do be respectful of the host nation.

“They are trying to ensure that people can be themselves and enjoy the football, and I think with a little bit of flex and compromise at both ends, it can be a safe, secure and exciting World Cup. These are Muslim countries, they have very different cultural starting points for us. I think it’s important when you’re a visitor to a country that you respect the culture of your host nation.”

