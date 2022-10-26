Gary Lineker scoffs at Tory MP after advice to LGBT fans at World Cup

Gary Lineker has publicly criticised foreign secretary James Cleverly over his suggestion that LGBT fans attending the World Cup in Qatar should ensure that they are ‘respectful’ of the host nation’s cultural boundaries. Cleverly caused a stir on social media after urging the supporters in question to ‘make some compromises’ during their stay in Qatar, where homosexuality remains illegal and the rights of LGBT people are repressed.
Cleverly made the controversial comments during an appearance on LBC, saying: “I have spoken to the Qatari authorities in the past about gay football fans going to watch the World Cup and how they will treat our fans and international fans. They want to make sure that football fans are safe, secure and enjoy themselves.
“They know that that means they are going to have to make some compromises in terms of what is an Islamic country with a very different set of cultural norms to our own. One of the things I would say for football fans is, you know, please do be respectful of the host nation.
“They are trying to ensure that people can be themselves and enjoy the football, and I think with a little bit of flex and compromise at both ends, it can be a safe, secure and exciting World Cup. These are Muslim countries, they have very different cultural starting points for us. I think it’s important when you’re a visitor to a country that you respect the culture of your host nation.”
Lineker was quick to challenge Cleverly on Twitter shortly after the comments were made, with the Match of the Day host responding: “Whatever you do, don’t do anything Gay. Is that the message?”
It comes after LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said that he had been detained in Qatar while staging a protest outside a museum in Doha, although officials in the country immediately claimed that reports of his arrest were ‘completely false and without merit’. Lineker, meanwhile, is also at odds with Qatar’s attitude to homosexuality and recently said that he hopes a player will come out during the World Cup in order to send a powerful message.
“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup, it would be amazing,” Lineker told The Mirror. “I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s not for me to say who they are.
“Fear of the unknown, I imagine. Perhaps they are worried what their team-mates might think, although they probably already know. It seems insane that it should even be a thing.”
