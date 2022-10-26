Genealogical Society to meet on Nov. 3

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society’s monthly program at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Room 6 of the Coronado Center will feature Russell Baker, a “well-known historian and genealogist from Little Rock” who will present “Blue and Gray: Researching Your Civil War Ancestors” via Zoom.

Baker will “provide a great deal of information about resources that will help you in your research whether your ancestor fought for the North, the South, or both (yes, some soldiers fought for both sides!) There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation and a handout will be sent to those on our Gmail list following the meeting,” a news release said.

The Society’s meetings are open to the public and refreshments will be available. Masks are preferred but not required and bringing guests is welcome.

“If you are not a Village resident, please bring a copy of this meeting announcement with you for entry to the Village or you can email us at [email protected] with your name and we will put you on the gates’ guest list for this meeting,” the release said.