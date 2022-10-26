Generation Zero Content Update: Machines at War and Bases to Conquer – Xbox Wire

Summary Generation Zero is an ever-growing experience with a vibrant community and regular updates

This year we have added new enemies, new vehicles, and new missions

New expanded intro missions make joining the Resistance more fun than ever!

Generation Zero has been live for over three years now, and there are still a ton of things happening with the game. We love this game and the world in it, and there is no shortage of ideas for new features we want to add to enrich the game further.

In this article, I will go over the major updates we have added over the last year. I hope that you will enjoy what we have worked on, and maybe we will see you explore it all in-game!

In Generation Zero you explore the idyllic island Östertörn, set in 1980s Sweden. In this beautiful environment, hostile machines roam the landscape, and almost all humans seem to be gone. As you traverse the island, you will work to uncover what is happening on Östertörn, and do what you can to fight back against the overpowering machines.

As of this year, the FNIX machines are no longer the only threat in Östertörn. Three machines of a new faction have found their way to Östertörn’s shores, and they are attacking both the already existing machines and any human who dares to cross their path.

The smaller Lynxes roll around in packs, the large Wolf patrols the fields, and in the skies our first flying machine can be spotted – the Firebird. Fire, gas, bombs, and gunshots are everywhere. Traversing the map is more dangerous than ever, but if you think fast and adjust to your circumstances, you can take down even these new enemies, or maybe arrange for them to take down each other.

Together with the new machines there are three new missions added, many new locations to visit, and collectibles to be found – which will all help you learn more about the new machines and why they came to Östertörn.

Over a year ago we introduced the first version of base building and a repeatable Horde Mode where you defend your base from waves of increasingly threatening enemies.

In addition, there are now Control Points to be found in several different regions. You can choose to build your own base in these unique places, but beware – FNIX machines can build bases there too. These procedurally generated FNIX bases are always different, creating a challenging maze of turrets and traps to navigate. But successfully taking them down will reward you with important resources as well as new places to build on.

We have also added a wide variety of buildings for you to use when designing your bases. Do you want to create an intimidating place with hard concrete and barbed wire? Or will you build a disco base with multi-colored lights and take down machines to your favorite tune from the Jukebox? The choice is yours as you play and experiment with where and how to build your home, to then defend it against our updated Horde Mode.

Did you ever wish for a faster way to move across the map than with the existing bike? With an added moped, and three more motorbikes to be found in a DLC, you can explore Östertörn at top speed. The motorbikes will give you a new experience of traversal, but don’t forget to bring fuel and a repair kit or two! And to broaden your options when fighting the machines, we have more weapons to use, as well as some equipment that lets you deal with the machines in creative ways.

Introducing new players to the game in an immersive and exciting way is very important to us, which is why we have made some improvements to the start of the game. We added an intro movie, new NPCs to meet, and new objectives to the first missions. With this we have expanded upon the already existing narrative, giving more details about what happened during the first hours of the invasion, and adding more personal perspectives on the fight against the machines.

The game has grown a lot this year, and the experience of Östertörn has expanded in many exciting ways. There are more deadly machines to destroy (or avoid), machines are fighting each other in the distance, and FNIX bases keep popping up whenever you turn your back. With these updates, we in the development team feel that Östertörn is more alive than ever. We hope that you will enjoy the updates, as we on the team do, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with you all in developing Generation Zero further in the years to come.

Death to the machines!