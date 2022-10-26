Half term tragedy after boy, 11, hit and killed by bus





A schoolboy has been killed after being struck by a bus when travelling on a bicycle. The young boy, 11, was involved in the collision on Tuesday afternoon around 3.30pm and died at the scene, police officers have said.

He was struck by a bus in the seaside town of Whitburn, in South Tyneside. The roads around the scene remained closed for several hours after the collision. Emergency services attended the scene at Lizard Lane near Sunderland on Tuesday, including Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service. It is understood that the boy has not yet been formally identified.

But the boy’s family are being supported by specialist officers from the police force. The force added that his next of kin have “requested privacy at this difficult time”. Northumbria Police has launched an investigation into the incident, and law enforcement has spoken with the driver of the bus. The driver remained on the scene, the force said, and police officers have spoken with other witnesses to the tragedy.

Inspector Phil Patterson of Northumbria Police called the incident “devastating” for the young boy’s family. He said: “This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time. “We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture. “We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us.”

Northumbria Police reiterated its appeal for information and footage on social media as enquiries continue. The force posted on its social media: “Please get in touch by calling 101 via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website, quoting log NP-20221025-0586.”