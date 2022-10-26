Harry and Meghan ‘hurt Queen’ after declining Balmoral invites – claim





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been unable to spend as much time with the Royal Family after stepping down in March 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California, faced coronavirus restrictions as well as the arrival of Lilibet Diana in the past two years. But royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed the Queen was “hurt” that Meghan and Harry did not visit Balmoral Castle at all over the “last couple of summers”.

Speaking to the To Di For Daily, Ms Nicholl said: “I think it is important to stress that there were times where she [The Queen] felt quite let down by Harry and Meghan and quite disappointed by them. “She would always have this lovely weekend at the end of August, a sort of big sleepover for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. “She would always make a point of inviting Harry and Meghan and the last couple of summers, they did not go. “I think things like that not being together at Christmas, not being together at Balmoral over the summer when the Queen really wanted to bring the family together, I think that hurt her.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘raised eyebrows’ with Queen remarks in new interview

Despite a turbulent relationship over the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family were united in grief after the Queen’s death. This has prompted questions over the possibility of a reconciliation between Harry, his brother the Prince of Wales, and their father King Charles III. Although the Duke has stepped back from royal duties and was not permitted to wear military uniform, he took his place alongside William during their late grandmother’s state funeral. Harry and Meghan also joined the group of royals who made their way to Windsor and took part in the committal service and interment, which saw the Queen laid to rest alongside the brothers’ grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duchess of Cambridge was publicly singled out by Meghan for allegedly making her cry in the run-up to the wedding. More recently, Meghan’s interview with The Cut hit the headlines as the former actress said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”. Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as working royals. While in The Hague for the Invictus Games earlier this year, Harry was interviewed by NBC’s Today show and appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.