Here’s How Sophia Grace Responded To Criticism That She’s Having A Baby At 19

The 19-year-old influencer, who rose to fame on The Ellen Show as a kid, just announced she’s expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend.
While she’s gotten a lot of kind words from fans, some people think she’s a little too young to be having a baby.
Sophia actually agrees that it is pretty young to become a parent, but says she knows it’s the right choice for her.
“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine,” Sophia told E! News.
She continued, “But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions. I just feel it’s about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”
Thankfully, Sophia has been able to focus on the positive comments — of which she says there have been a lot.
“I’ve seen so many supportive comments about how ‘You’re young, but I had a baby at this age’ and it was so lovely,” Sophia shared.
She added that the encouragement from her followers as well as family and friends has made her feel much “more confident,” especially considering she was pretty nervous at first.
“At the start I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed, and you think about like, ‘How am I going to know how to do this? How am I going to learn how to carry the baby properly?’” she admitted.
Sophia continued, “It’s kind of scary. It’s a human, but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby.”
