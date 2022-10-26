Categories
Business

Here’s What Happened When Members of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Cream Got on Stage Together

On this day in 1996, The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus (opens in new tab) film finally saw its commercial release.

Initially intended as a means of promoting the Rolling Stones’ 1968 album Beggars Banquet (opens in new tab) on British television, this unmissable concert movie was put together in December that year and features a host of talent including Jethro Tull, the Who, Taj Mahal and Marianne Faithful.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.