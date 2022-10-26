“Hocus Pocus” Star Omri Katz Says He Was High While Filming The Movie

Well, it turns out that Omri turned to a different kind of magic — specifically the cannabis-based kind — for his performance in the film.
In an Entertainment Weekly roundtable interview with the stars of the original film, Omri — who was 16 at the time of filming — revealed that he was stoned while shooting some of the film.
“That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis,” he said. “Let’s just say, some of those scenes, I was having a good old time.”
Omri says he was “misperforming” and “not hitting my keys or marks” as a result — and others, like director Kenny Ortega, certainly noticed.
“Kenny comes up to me and practically grabs me by the shirt, and he was like, ‘Are you high?’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and of course, I was. We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, ‘Omri, you’ve got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!'”
After former costar Vinessa Shaw reminded Omri that Kenny confronted him during a scene in which Bette Midler zaps him with bolts, Omri replied, “Yeah, but I didn’t look like I was getting zapped. I looked like I was getting high.”
Here’s a picture of the scene without the bolts — you be the judge! You can read more about Omri’s revelation here.
Source link