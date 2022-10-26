How metaverse is powering influencer marketing for promoting brand campaigns – Newspatrolling.com

Meta, NFT, Web3, and more – we have all been hearing of these big words creating massive buzz in the dynamic tech world we live in today. As these concepts get more recognition, the human connection still holds immense value in many industries. One such is the marketing industry which has seen a rapid rise in influencer marketing ever since the pandemic. The introduction of the metaverse has only accelerated the impact of influencer marketing campaigns and the need for brands to create interesting concepts balancing two of these biggest assets of the digital world.

Popular couple influencers Pushppal Singh Bhatia and Ravneet Kaur from That Couple Though share, “Metaverse is definitely the future not just for a lot of brand activities but also for influencers. The ability to take creativity in the digital 3D environment can pave the way for exceptional user experience and enhance the way customers interact with both brands and influencer campaigns. This has paved the way for many new marketing ventures that are sure to leave a strong recall value”

Elevating Digital Community

Influencer marketing has been able to expand a brand’s audience reach and help them connect with new ones. With the metaverse and its virtual creations, influencers will now be able to give their audience a more personal experience than ever before. Virtual avatars, digital shopping and experiential spaces will now allow customers to interact with both influencers and their brands.

Wider Collaborations

For influencers with a specific niche audience, content creators and artists, NFTs along with metaverse enable newer ways of collaborations and monetization. These tokens are a great way to introduce cross-collaborations and generate revenue for all parties involved along with creating an exclusive experience for customers.

Capitalising on experiential markets

Influencer campaigns and metaverse have a huge scope especially in Industries like hospitality and travel. The 3D environments help invite customers to get a glimpse of the brand and its services. Many tech-powered brands too can portray their offerings through this medium and expand their customer base.

Overall, the inception of the metaverse is here with these exciting concepts along with virtual avatars and more digital transformations. What will be interesting to see now is how different brands create different concepts to bring these to life and offer never seen experiences to their customers.