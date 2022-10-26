Inside new I’m A Celeb camp as show finally returns to Australia

In previous years, the challenges at the beginning of the series usually determine which team goes straight into base camp, and which team will be living off of scraps for a few days.

The derelict set, called Loon Saloon, could resemble challenges which have been done in the past where the contestants will have to find yellow stars to win meals for the camp.

However, this could also be a separate camp in which the losing team will have to spend a few nights away from the main camp.

There has been no word as to whether this is how it will happen this year, but by the look of the images, it is set to be a whirlwind first episode.