LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Adds 30 Playable Characters – Xbox Wire

Not so far, far away, coming November 1, just in time for the holidays, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition will be available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Whether you’re a longtime fan the Star Wars saga and the epic story of all nine films or you are just discovering it for the first time, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fun and accessible entry point where gamers of all ages can join forces and explore the galaxy through the humor and charm of LEGO.

The Galactic Edition includes six new character packs from such shows as “Andor,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” bringing 30 new playable characters to the game.

When LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition launches on November 1, character packs based on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” will be available on day one, bringing such fan favorites as Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, and others to the game. You will also get hilarious holiday versions of classic characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, and last but certainly not least, R2-D2 ready for summer vacation in his “holiday” sweater!

Later on November 15, character packs based on “Star Wars Rebels” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will arrive, letting you play as such characters as Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva (Third Sister), and more. Finally, on November 29, character packs based on “Andor” and “The Book of Boba Fett” will bring Cassian Andor, Bix Caleen, Cade Bane, and others to the game.

If you already own LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the six new character packs are available for purchase in Character Collection 2 or individually à la carte on the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The galaxy is yours to explore from a vast array of planets and so much more! LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition immerses fans in the Star Wars galaxy with now over 300 unlockable characters — the biggest roster of LEGO Star Warscharacters to date! If you ever dreamed of being part of Star Wars, you can now play as such iconic characters as Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia, Yoda, Cassian Andor, Darth Maul, and Captain Rex from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures.

Not sure about you, but I know that my kids and I will be laughing and spending the holidays exploring all the LEGO Star Wars galaxy together!