Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen to compete in ‘biggest race in history’

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could compete in the “biggest race in history” next year when F1 takes to Las Vegas for the first time in 41 years in 2023. The US city hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but when the sport returns next year it will be the first time drivers will race in the iconic venue at night.

Hamilton and Verstappen, both contracted to Mercedes and Red Bull respectively for next year, will race in Vegas for the first time in 2023 after F1 confirmed that the first race would take place in November. It will be the third race next year in the United States, after Miami and Texas, after the latter was the scene for the latest race this season where Verstappen pipped Hamilton to victory and Red Bull claimed the Constructors’ Championship.

Former Indy500 driver Willy T Ribbs could not contain his excitement at the prospect of next year’s race in Vegas, and made a bold claim regarding the event. “To be able to watch those cars go 200-plus miles per hour down Las Vegas boulevard, that’s a treat, and at night,” Ribbs told Any Driven Monday.

“So the cars are going to be going very fast, there’s going to be a lot of sparks. It’s going to be without a doubt the biggest race in history. Not Formula 1 race, it will be the biggest race in history.”