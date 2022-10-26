Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has theory for Nunez’s dreadful Ajax miss

Nunez got redemption for his miss later though, as he headed home from Andrew Robertson’s corner. The Scot admitted that his team-mate was not happy at half-time following his miss, and promised to set him up in the second half.

“Darwin was really angry with himself at half time,” Robertson told BT Sport. “I sat next to him at half time and told him I would put a cross into his head for him to score.

“We knew they had to win. They tried to start fast and I don’t think we calmed down quickly enough but the important thing was we didn’t concede. We managed to keep it tight and then it was about getting the first goal. We got the goal and in the second half we came through. Nice to get through before the last game.”