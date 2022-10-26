Liverpool star Darwin Nunez misses open goal from six yards





Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez missed an open goal in the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Ajax. The Uruguayan had the chance to double his team’s lead on the stroke of half-time but butchered the opportunity.

Liverpool had been under the cosh for most of the first half, with Ajax passing up two good opportunities of their own to open the scoring. However, the Reds had taken the lead through Mohamed Salah in the 42nd minute. Almost immediately afterwards the Liverpool attack was in again as Roberto Firmino squared the ball across for Nunez, who should have simply tapped into an open goal from six yards. But inexplicably, the 23-year-old managed to hit the post with his left foot, leaving his team with more work to do in the second half. His team mates were left in a state of disbelief following the miss with harsh words likely to have been said in the dressing room during the half-time break.

However, Nunez more than made up for his miss within five minutes of the second period getting underway, powering home a header from an Andy Robertson corner and doubling his team's advantage. Harvey Elliott scored a third moments later to all but secure Liverpool's qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with the Uruguay international taken off around the hour mark with the job considered to be done. The forward missed the weekend's 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest with an injury but was straight back into the team in Amsterdam. He is yet to completely impress since his arrival at Anfield but has shown in flashes what he is capable of. He has scored an admirable six goals in his opening 12 games in all competitions, but his all-round game has left something to be desired and his arrival appears to have somewhat stifled Salah's attacking output. Yet he has improved since his first games for the club. He was needlessly sent off in his home debut against Crystal Palace but he has looked to learn from his mistake, praising Jurgen Klopp for the faith he had shown in him.

"I have been able to adapt very well," he told ESPN. "Then I had a bad run, where I was sent off against Crystal Palace, what I did was very bad but it won't happen again, I've already learned from my mistakes. The Premier League is a very competitive league, it is the best league in the world for me. Now I hope to lift my head and move on. "Klopp is a coach who has things very clear, he likes that we press up high and that we also have the ball, that we don't rush to get to the opposite goal. He seeks that when we lose the ball we put pressure to recover it as quickly as possible; he is a coach who has things very clear and is very intelligent"