“Love Is Blind” Alum Lauren Speed Says The Show Is “Cutting Out” Black Women

Lauren, who married Cameron Hamilton during the show’s first season, says the show has continually failed to feature Black women.
“I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…” Lauren recently wrote on Twitter.
And the cast of the show’s third season does, in fact, include several Black women who are not shown through the engagement process.
Lauren went on to say that she believes most of the couples on the show are “forced” and she wants to know why the production team doesn’t encourage relationships with Black women.
“I know it’s slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway,” she tweeted. “Y’all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show. 🤷🏾♀️”
When a follower asked why she thinks it happens, Lauren explained that it’s all about entertainment value.
“It’s couples that get engaged that aren’t even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining,” she shared.
Meanwhile, she says they stop filming those other people and send them home.
It’s not the first time the show has come under fire for the couples they chose not to show. Earlier this year, fans were surprised to learn that there had been eight engaged couples during both season one and two — but only six were shown.
“I think it’s very funny for people to say, ‘Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn’t follow them.’ It’s not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn’t want that to happen,” the show’s creator Chris Coelen told Variety.
He continued, “What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment. You put people in there. They can’t see each other. If they fall in love, then we follow it and if they don’t, we don’t.”
