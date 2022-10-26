Madonna shares sexy snaps followed by controversial post

Madonna, 64, has taken to Instagram to share thoughts about women embracing their sexuality. The star has been pushing boundaries of what is considered an acceptable expression of body image for over 40 years and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

She shared a thought-provoking question with her fans on the picture-sharing website in full view of her 18.5 million followers.

“If you aren’t someone the church would have killed 400 years ago… are you even living,” she said.

She showed off a snap of herself giving a smouldering look at the camera while dressed in a low-cut black jumpsuit with silver embellishments.

The superstar and mom-of-six posed for a snap of herself in a pair of black underwear and fishnet tights.