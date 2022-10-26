MemVerge Recognized as Winner of 2022 Bio-IT World Europe Best of Show People’s Choice Award

MemVerge Named Best of Show from Bio-IT World’s European Community After Being Voted People’s Choice and Best of Show at 2022 Bio-IT World in Boston

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MemVerge®, pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced that its MemVerge Memory Machine™ Cloud Edition has been named the winner of the first Bio-IT World Europe Best of Show People’s Choice Award. The award was selected by the Bio-IT World community at the inaugural European event in Berlin, Germany based on criteria for products they deemed to solve important problems in the life sciences industry with an innovative solution that has demonstrated ROI.

Memory Machine was also honored last April at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston as the first double award winner, with a 2022 Bio-IT World People’s Choice and Best of Show award.

MemVerge stands out as a top technology innovator for the Bio-IT community.

“MemVerge stands out as a top technology innovator for the Bio-IT community,” said Allison Proffitt, Editorial Director, Bio-IT World. “They are first to win a trifecta of Bio-IT World awards as they continue to deliver innovative solutions that further the productivity and performance of life science research.”

“We are honored to be once again recognized by the Bio-IT World community,” said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. “Memory Machine Cloud Edition introduces an innovative cloud computing manager that automates and optimizes running multi-omics workloads in the cloud. We believe that it will play an important role in removing compute resources as a bottleneck, and ultimately accelerate discovery in life sciences.”

Memory Machine Cloud Edition is enterprise software that provides automated resource management, job scheduling, and workload mobility for cloud computing. Memory Machine Cloud Edition includes AppCapsule, MemVerge’s in-memory checkpoint/restore technology that enables users to run batch programs on Spot instances, and ensures application continuity when the spot instances are reclaimed by the cloud provider. Consequently, customers may save as much as 70% on cloud costs, and / or access significantly more compute power without incurring more cost.

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing in the cloud and on CXL for big data that needs to be processed quickly. The company’s Memory Machine™ product is the industry’s first commercial memory virtualization software, and introduced the world to memory tiering, pooling, and snapshot-based, in-memory data management. MemVerge is the only company to win the Best of Show People’s Choice award at Bio-IT World Europe and both Editor’s Choice and People’s Choice awards at Bio-IT World Boston. Bioinformaticians at leading organizations such as Analytical Biosciences, Penn State University, SeekGene, and TGen are using Memory Machine software to accelerate time-to-discovery and increase application availability to unlock important new scientific breakthroughs. Learn more about MemVerge, Memory Machine, and CXL by visiting www.memverge.com.

