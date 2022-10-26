Michael Bublé sparks fury over ‘inappropriate’ remark

The awkward moment came after TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18, and her partner Mark Ballas performed on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) on Monday night. Guest judge, Michael Bublé, shocked viewers after he described their performance as “expressively erotic”.
Charli and Mark danced a Foxtrot routine to one of Michael’s covers of the hit song, Fever, on the most recent episode of Dancing With The Stars and then stood before the panel of judges awaiting their results.
Michael, 47, shocked viewers while giving his feedback as he said: “I’m not telling you this, Charli, because I want you to love me like you love Len [Goodman].
“But I actually wrote this down: effortless, mesmerizing, and expressively erotic.”
“The rise and fall, the texture, the resistance in the body, the musicality, the constant choreography, the look—every single thing about it. I would give that a 12 if I could,” he said.
Meanwhile, Derek, who briefly dated Girls Aloud singer Cheryl in 2010, has revealed that Canadian hitmaker, Michael, will be his wedding singer.
The Dancing with the Stars pro has spilled that the Haven’t Met You Yet hitmaker will be serenading Derek, his partner Hayley Erbert, 28, and their guests at their forthcoming nuptials.
The 37-year-old dancer told Entertainment Tonight: “Yesterday in rehearsals, he literally walked up, and he had his beautiful newborn baby in his hand, and he was holding like a football — it was hilarious, but he was just like, ‘Hey so when are we getting married?’
