Michael Bublé sparks fury over ‘inappropriate’ remark

The awkward moment came after TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18, and her partner Mark Ballas performed on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) on Monday night. Guest judge, Michael Bublé, shocked viewers after he described their performance as “expressively erotic”.

Charli and Mark danced a Foxtrot routine to one of Michael’s covers of the hit song, Fever, on the most recent episode of Dancing With The Stars and then stood before the panel of judges awaiting their results.

The pair then stood before the judging panel as they awaited their results.

Michael, 47, shocked viewers while giving his feedback as he said: “I’m not telling you this, Charli, because I want you to love me like you love Len [Goodman].

“But I actually wrote this down: effortless, mesmerizing, and expressively erotic.”

READ MORE: Judi Dench’s Surrey home ‘collapsing’ as she battles mice infestation