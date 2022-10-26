NOAA: La Niña could bring needed moisture this winter

A La Niña weather pattern will return to the United States for the third consecutive winter, likely bringing wetter-than-average conditions to the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s U.S. Winter Outlook, released last week.
For Idaho, NOAA forecasters have predicted that much of the southern part of the state will likely receive an above-normal amount of precipitation, with the northern part of the state having even greater odds to be wetter than average. Most of the state will have equal chances in December, January and February to have above-average or below-average temperatures, NOAA predicted, with only the northern Panhandle area having elevated chances to be colder.
The U.S. Winter Outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center—a division of the National Weather Service and NOAA—predicts that La Niña will bring warmer-than-average temperatures to the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and East Coast. It also predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South, with wetter-than-average conditions likely not only in the Northwest, but also in areas of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
La Niña is a widespread cooling of water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that can bring changes to weather patterns across the globe.
NOAA forecasters, in collaboration with the National Integrated Drought Information System, are monitoring ongoing, extreme drought conditions that have persisted in the West since late 2020, as well as in parts of the central United States, where historic low-water conditions are currently present, NOAA stated.
“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”
The Winter Outlook’s drought map indicates that drought conditions in the Blaine County area are likely to improve this winter. Drought conditions could end in the areas around Blaine County, NOAA predictions indicate.
Highlights of the NOAA report include:
The greatest chance for warmer-than-average conditions are in western Alaska, the central Great Basin and the Southwest, extending through the far South.
Warmer-than-average temperatures are likely—but slightly less so—in the middle South and along the mid-Atlantic coast.
Below-normal temperatures are likely from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes, as well as the Alaska Panhandle.
Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.
Drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast.
The remainder of the nation falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation.
Widespread, extreme drought will likely continue to persist across much of the West, the Great Basin and the central-to-southern Great Plains.
Drought is also expected to impact the middle and lower Mississippi Valley this winter.
Drought conditions are expected to improve across the Northwest over the coming months.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Nov. 17.
The agency is also predicting that its forecasts will improve in the near future.
“NOAA’s new supercomputers are enabling us to develop even better, more detailed forecast capabilities, which we’ll be rolling out in the coming years,” said Michael Farrar, Ph.D., director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction.