NOAA: La Niña could bring needed moisture this winter


A La Niña weather pattern will return to the United States for the third consecutive winter, likely bringing wetter-than-average conditions to the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s U.S. Winter Outlook, released last week.

For Idaho, NOAA forecasters have predicted that much of the southern part of the state will likely receive an above-normal amount of precipitation, with the northern part of the state having even greater odds to be wetter than average. Most of the state will have equal chances in December, January and February to have above-average or below-average temperatures, NOAA predicted, with only the northern Panhandle area having elevated chances to be colder.

The U.S. Winter Outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center—a division of the National Weather Service and NOAA—predicts that La Niña will bring warmer-than-average temperatures to the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and East Coast. It also predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South, with wetter-than-average conditions likely not only in the Northwest, but also in areas of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.







Snow Guns

Sun Valley gave winter a head start over the weekend turning snow guns on Bald Mountain.






