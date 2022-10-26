Now streaming: ‘The Good Nurse,’ ‘Wendell & Wild’ on Netflix

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

In “Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (TV-MA), the Oscar-winning filmmaker turns producer and host of a limited series anthology of eight spooky tales, most of them inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft. Both original stories and classic tales are brought the screen by an impressive array of horror movie directors including Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Catherine Hardwicke and Ana Lily Amirpour. (Netflix)

Jessica Chastain stars in the thriller “The Good Nurse” (2022, R) as a single mother and career nurse at a busy hospital who suspects her new colleague, a seemingly compassionate nurse (Eddie Redmayne), of killing their patients. Based on a true story, this thriller from Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm and Oscar-nominated writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns is also a portrait of a broken health system. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Netflix)

Jordan Peele teams up with stop-motion animation director Henry Selick in “Wendell & Wild” (2022, PG-13), a wildly silly animated fantasy featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Peele (also the producer and co-writer) as demon brothers who hatch a scheme to escape into the land of the living. (Netflix)

In “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (2022, PG), the second feature film spinoff of the hit TV series, the Grantham clan travels to the south of France to visit the villa that the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) has unexpectedly inherited. (Prime Video) (Read our review here.)

True stories: “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (2022, R) looks at the pioneering jazz legend who became a popular entertainer and his complicated legacy as a Black celebrity in a segregated America. (Apple TV+)

International passport: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany, 2022, R, with subtitles), based on Erich Maria Remarque’s harrowing novel of a young German soldier in World War I, is Germany’s selection for the 2023 Academy Awards. It streams two weeks after its theatrical debut. (Netflix)

News: Netflix will add a cheaper, ad-supported tier to its subscription service starting in November. Customers can choose to pay $6.99 a month in exchange for seeing four to five minutes of advertising in each hour of programming.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jordan Peele takes a new approach to the alien encounter film in “Nope” (2022, R), his third film as a director. Also on disc and at Redbox. (Read our review here.)

Netflix

A suburban family is terrorized in “The Watcher” (TV-MA), inspired by a true story and turned into a limited series thriller by Ryan Murphy starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale.

Amazon Prime Video

The supernatural thriller “The Devil’s Hour: Season 1” (2022) stars Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi in a tale of a haunted child, a string of murders and a secret that connects the two.

A single mother (Ella Balinska) is hunted by a charismatic client (Pilou Asbæk) who reveals a brutal side in the thriller “Run Sweetheart Run” (2022, R).

Other streams

Lauren Lyle plays the brilliant young Scottish detective “Karen Pirie: Season 1” (not rated) in the crime drama based on the novels by Val McDermid. (BritBox)