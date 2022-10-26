Renault puts focus on the environment with XM3 E-TECH Hybrid



Electric vehicles (EV) are all the rage in Korea and overseas, with data from CarIsYou Data Laboratory showing that 120,000 electric cars have been sold in Korea so far year.



Hybrid cars are also popular, marking a 16.6 percent increase in sales this year compared to 2021.



The XM3 E-TECH Hybrid represents Renault Korea’s dedication to the EV market.



Pre-orders of the new car, which combines Renault’s reliable quality for customers with an equally firm commitment to the environment, began in Oct. 1 and over 4,000 units were reserved within the first five days, according to Renault Korea.



In line with the domestic release of the XM3 E-TECH Hybrid, Renault Korea is strengthening its EV service networks to ensure a convenient experience for drivers.



Currently, about 50 percent of Renault’s 414 service centers are categorized as orange, which means they offer repairs and maintenance for high voltage batteries.



Orange level service centers are Renault’s dominant classification to foster organized repairs of EVs by offering diagnosis of components empowered by high voltage batteries, insulation of high voltages and large-scale manufacturing of EVs.



In order to secure the service quality provided at orange level service centers, Renault Korea runs an EV specialist program for professional engineers from partners EM and COTECH. Through a well-balanced curriculum of theoretical and practical education, Renault wishes to invest in high-quality human resources.



Students who successfully complete the program will be posted to an orange level service center as an official advisor for EV high-voltage systems.



Meanwhile, Renault Korea is holding various events to celebrate the renewal of it showroom this month. Visitors who come to see the exhibit can participate in a quiz by scanning a QR code inside the showroom.



The first 5,500 participants to solve the quiz will be awarded 5,000 Naver Pay points. Additionally, three randomly selected applicants will be given an additional 500,000 points.



There will also be a lottery for Renault Korea Motors gift coupons. Thirty customers who sign up for a vehicle within this month and receive the reserved car in November will be selected. Gift coupons of different values will be awarded to participants.



Social media events will also be held. Visitors who snap a nice picture of the showroom and share it on their social media with the required hashtags can participate in the raffle. Ten people will win 100,000 Naver Pay points, with an additional 50 people receiving 5,000 Naver Pay points.



Renault Korea Motors is currently planning a flagship store to provide immersive experiences of potential customers and sophisticated services to drivers.



One of Renault Korea’s retail stores in Gwangju is currently undergoing running a trial of this flagship store program. Among the services offered, immediately delivering vehicles to buyers regardless of the weather and securing a separate space for purchased cars has received especially positive feedback from customers.



