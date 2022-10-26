Salter launches hot chocolate maker – a dupe for Hotel Chocolat Velvet

Salter has brought out a hot chocolate maker called ‘The Chocolatier’, which is a dupe for the popular Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, but for £50 less.

Salter’s professional range is expanding, and the well-known brand has popular alternatives to more expensive brands.

The Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat has been extremely popular with lovers of the hot drink over the last few years, with many enjoying the experience of being able to make a luxury treat from home.

Until recently, there have not been many other options on the market, however Salter has sought to make a more affordable option available to hot chocolate lovers.