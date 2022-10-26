Categories
Life Style

Salter launches hot chocolate maker – a dupe for Hotel Chocolat Velvet


Salter has brought out a hot chocolate maker called ‘The Chocolatier’, which is a dupe for the popular Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, but for £50 less.

Salter’s professional range is expanding, and the well-known brand has popular alternatives to more expensive brands.

The Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat has been extremely popular with lovers of the hot drink over the last few years, with many enjoying the experience of being able to make a luxury treat from home.

Until recently, there have not been many other options on the market, however Salter has sought to make a more affordable option available to hot chocolate lovers.

The Chocolatier can be used to make hot or cold drinks, but to make hot chocolate, the website recommends adding water or milk to the device, along with chocolate flakes.
The gadget can also be used to simply froth milk, with settings for cold and hot frothing, and thick and light froth options, ideal for creating a range of drinks including iced lattes and frappes.
Neat and compact, the design of the frother is cordless, with an easy-to-use control panel, plus it takes only five minutes to make the drink of choice.

Salter also suggest that drinks are customisable, saying shoppers can ”reimagine indulgent hot chocolate and get creative with flavours; add a pinch of chilli, orange zest, mint, almond, coconut or matcha.”

Although only recently launched, the shoppers have been praising the device in the reviews on the Salter website.

Pushoz said: ”Had a similar machine from the leading competitor and this is far better! Lots asking about the temperature, well it’s hotter than their version, and the guarantee is better. Worth every penny.”

Martyn commented: ”This item is almost half the price of it’s competitor, but basically does exactly the same operations.”

John also added: ”Great price – bought as a present – price excellent and very prompt delivery.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.