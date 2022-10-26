Categories
Entertainment

Selena Gomez cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance after catching Covid | CNN



Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance after catching Covid | CNN



CNN
 — 

Selena Gomez is trying to keep her hands – and everything else – to herself for a while.

The singer on Wednesday shared on Instagram that she has contracted Covid-19 and was forced to cancel a planned appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” she wrote on an Instagram story. “I ended up getting Covid but am resting and feeling ok.”

Gomez shared the message along with a picture of herself cuddled up on a couch with her dog nearby.

“A friendly reminder Covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters,” she wrote. “I was actually scheduled to get mine this week.”

Gomez is not alone.

This week, President Joe Biden received his booster and urged other eligible Americans to do the same as the nation prepares for a winter case surge.

Gomez was likely set to appear on Fallon’s show to promote her upcoming documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which releases globally on Apple TV+ on November 4.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.