Strictly professional Jowita Przystal is partnered with Hamza Yassin

Strictly Come Dancing underdog Hamza Yassin has been the surprise star of the season with BBC fans falling for his shy charm and on-point moves every week. He wouldn’t have been able to sail through the competition without his professional dance partner, Jowita Przysta,l who has taught the CBBC personality everything he knows on the dancefloor. Fans’ attention has been turning to the Polish performer who is helping Hamza rise to the top of the leaderboard every Saturday night.

How old is Strictly Come Dancing star Jowita Przystal?

Strictly Come Dancing professional Jowita Przystal was born on August 22, 1994, in Kraków, Poland.

So the BBC star celebrated her 28th birthday just a couple of months ago and marked the occasion with a post on Instagram.

She shared a selfie with the caption: “Grateful for your love, support and all the birthday wishes. I’m a lucky girl.”

While Jowita is just starting her television career, she has been dancing since the age of 12.

