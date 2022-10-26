Categories
The Genealogy Society of Southern Illinois presents the Illinois State Archives, a presentation by David A. Joens.


The State Archives serves as the depository of public records of Illinois state and local governmental agencies which possess permanent administrative, legal, or historical research values.

Its collections do not include manuscript, newspaper, or other nonofficial sources. These records are available to the public, officials, and scholars at the Norton Building and at seven regional depositories located on state university campuses throughout Illinois.

This is your opportunity to learn first hand of all the holdings in the state archives


John A Logan College Handcock Conference Center


10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Nov 2022

Genealogy Society of Southern Illinois

ilgssi.@gmail.com





