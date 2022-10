The majority of expats in New Zealand live in one of the country’s cities to be close to essential services.

One of the best cities for retirees is Christchurch as it is safe and has a lower cost of living than other major cities.

Located on South Island, Christchurch is perfect for cyclists with many bike paths along the banks of the river.

The city also has a lot of green spaces and an English style square which will help expats to feel at home.