TV builder sues Daisy over ‘unpaid bill’ in £1.5m home revamp

But the TV DIY star insists Daisy “couldn’t afford” to pay – and has accused her of using the threat of a £37,000 lawyers’ bill to stop his claim. And last week, he claimed before a judge that her demand that he prove his company can pay her lawyers’ bills if he loses the case is a tactic designed to try to “stifle” his claim.

A friend of model Katie Price, Mr Turner found fame as “Builder of the Week” on the Big Breakfast and starred as the sidekick to Anna Ryder Richardson on House Invaders.

Daisy, who began modelling aged two and recently posed topless for Esquire, had been friends with the builder before work began in Camden and even attended his wedding.

In the hearing at the Mayor’s and City Court last week, he said, through TWP Interiors Ltd, he agreed for Daisy to manage work on her three-bed home.

The work included digging foundations and building an extension, as well as a classy refurbishment of the interior of the house, which sold for £1.8million this year.

But the builder says despite almost all the work being done, she failed to pay all of her invoices, leaving him with bills for suppliers and contractors. He said: “She hasn’t paid for anything ground up. She couldn’t projects she wanted.”

In court, Daisy pushed a bid for “security for costs,” an order by which the company would have to pay money into court to cover her lawyers’ bills if she wins.