Ukraine conference offers little relief ahead of winter

Good morning and welcome to Europe Express.

Berlin hosted a ‘reconstruction’ conference for Ukraine yesterday, intended to focus on the longer-term governance of such an ample financial and logistical project. We’ll hear what came out of it and why the frustration levels are rising in Kyiv as the war could enter an even more brutal phase, if credence is to be given to Moscow’s escalatory rhetoric.

We’ll also look at Italy’s newly minted prime minister Giorgia Meloni who held her maiden speech yesterday, which included plenty of reassurances for her EU peers but also some swipes directed at Berlin and the European Central Bank.

Under pressure

The debate over how to reconstruct Ukraine was punctuated by inevitable references to the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe from the ashes of the second world war, writes Sam Fleming in Berlin.

The priorities that emerged at the conference, hosted by German chancellor Olaf Scholz, were rather more mundane than such sweeping historical analogies might suggest.

As a number of participants observed, the last thing you need in the middle of fighting a war is a macroeconomic crisis on top of it. And yet the economic pressures on Ukraine are only mounting.

The relentless Russian missile and drone attacks on its infrastructure have destroyed upwards of 30 per cent of its power generation capacity, further undermining an economy already hobbled by war and threatening to intensify the earlier refugee crisis that has seen millions leave the country.

Ukraine is on track for a 35 per cent economic contraction this year, according to the latest IMF forecasts, coupled with punishing levels of inflation reaching 20 per cent. As Yuriy Gorodnichenko, a professor at University of California, Berkeley, observed at the conference, given a yawning fiscal deficit and difficulties raising fresh borrowing, the country has been relying heavily on central bank financing.

This is a last-resort solution that is simply not sustainable. Ukraine’s economy is now in a “pressure cooker” situation, said Beatrice Weder di Mauro of the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. “It still needs somehow to release the pressure.”

With limited scope to cut expenses, the burning need is for more external financing from Ukraine’s partners. While Scholz spoke to delegates at the Berlin conference about building “a more advanced sustainable and resilient” Ukraine, the key numbers presented by finance minister Sergii Marchenko focused on the here and now.

Having received $23bn of loans and grants since the start of the war, Ukraine is facing a funding need of $38bn next year. Ursula von der Leyen, the commission president, said the EU was ready to step up as she seeks to tee up €18bn of EU financing next year.

But the union’s record is fairly miserable, given it has yet to fully deliver on its long-pledged €9bn for 2022.

Basic questions remain, including where the new funding will come from as well as the split between grants and loans (a particularly touchy topic in Germany which is anxious about lending to a country that may struggle to pay the money back).

On top of this, with the midterm elections looming in the US, there are doubts as to how generous the Republicans will be with further rounds of funding, following warnings from House minority leader Kevin McCarthy that he anticipates difficulties agreeing additional aid.

Making matters even more complex are the multiple bodies that are simultaneously trying to offer assistance to Ukraine, often with little or no co-ordination or overarching strategy. Von der Leyen said the commission could provide the secretariat to a new “co-ordination platform” to focus support efforts, but if aid for Ukraine becomes too closely identified with the EU, it could deter funders from elsewhere.

As experts reminded the Berlin audience, if Ukraine’s partners fail to advance sufficient funding to ensure it keeps its economy functioning and afloat the ultimate reconstruction effort will be even more complex and punishing.

That means finding ways of immediately restoring shattered energy infrastructure and other key services — including via donations of equipment as well as fresh funding. And it means the EU, in particular, putting its financing for Ukraine on a far more stable and predictable footing now, instead of the erratic effort seen to date.

Chart du jour: Changing course

The European Central Bank’s governing council tomorrow is expected to start the process of shrinking its balance sheet after eight years of bond purchases and generous lending more than quadrupled its total assets to €8.8tn.

Nationalist undertones

In her maiden speech to the Italian parliament, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the country’s first hard right leader since the second world war, vowed to follow EU rules yet she did not turn down the opportunity to take a few swipes at European institutions, writes Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli in Milan.

“Only a country that fully respects the rules has sufficient authority to demand [its international partners] that the cost of the international crisis be more equally divided,” she said.

However, she criticised the European Central Bank’s interest rates rise “which many consider a daring decision as it risks impacting banking credit to families and businesses and compounds the decision to end the bonds buyback program which creates further difficulties for member states with high public debt.”

The criticism comes only two days before officials in Frankfurt are set to further raise rates by 0.75 percentage points. Meloni also said her government would “make its voice heard” in Brussels where she plans to address the EU’s structural weaknesses and amend rules that “haven’t worked.” She cited the temporarily suspended Stability and Growth Pact which imposes a stringent debt and deficit ceiling on member states as a priority.

The remarks signal that while working hard to appease international concerns over her premiership, the rightwing leader — who is also the president of the Eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European parliament — isn’t planning to abandon her Brothers of Italy party’s nationalist tendencies. “We don’t need foreign supervision of our government,” she said as she cautioned that great economic and social difficulties lie ahead.

Meloni said the government would have to focus on curbing the impact of rising energy prices, and it would have to delay some expected measures from the upcoming 2023 budget. The rightwing coalition campaigned on proposals to universally slash income tax and amend pension rules to allow workers to retire earlier. “The only way to reduce public debt is through economic growth, not blind austerity measures,” she said.

A further swipe, directed at Berlin, came during the parliamentary debate, when she replied to questions from the opposition: “My job is to work in Italy’s interest. Everyone talks about Orbán but was Germany’s a pro-EU behaviour over the last weeks?”

What to watch today

France’s President Emmanuel Macron receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris EU commission tables new rules for clean air and water

Notable, Quotable

This is not about a handful of governments spying on their citizens, it is all over Europe . . . some governments are abusing it

Curbing spyware: Members of the European parliament want the commission to be granted “federal-style” powers to curb the improper use of spyware, following concerns that member states often have little incentive to follow the rules.

Out in the cold: Norwegian authorities arrested a Brazilian university researcher suspected of being in fact a Russian spy. The Norwegian intelligence service PST said it was worried he may have built up a network and information about Norway’s policy in the far north.

