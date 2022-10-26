‘Very flattering’ Queen Mathilde wows in all gold

Queen Mathilde of Belgium is not afraid to experiment with clothes, and she did so last night, October 25, by wearing a shimmering, all-gold outfit to attend a concert at the Grand Concert Hall in Vilnius, Lithuania. The Queen and her husband, King Philippe, saw La Monnaie and the Belgian National Orchestra play at the hall.

For her second evening in Lithuania, Queen Mathilde wore a gold dress with a matching jacket and matching shoes – every garment she wore, including the bag she carried, glistened gold.

Mathilde’s jacket was the Metallic Leather Appliqué Jacket in Fantasia by Giorgio Armani. This is still available to buy at Saks Fifth Avenue for a huge £11,704.69.

The matching dress was also Armani, called the Silk Satin Wrap Midi Dress. This dress is harder to find online, probably because it is a bespoke design – but there are similar dresses on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue, such as the Textured Draped Dress for £4,505.09.

