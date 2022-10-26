WATCH: Unpublished Dandy comic featuring Sir Paul McCartney unveiled

In an interview in 1963, McCartney said it was one of his life ambitions to feature in the comic.

A Dandy comic featuring Sir Paul McCartney and a rare unpublished storyboard have been unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles’ Museum.

In an interview in 1963, McCartney said it was one of his life ambitions to feature in the comic.

Dandy cartoonist, Nigel Parkinson revealed the former Beatle told him: “Some members of my family say it’s the best thing I’ve been associated with.”

McCartney featured in the final ever edition of the comic in 2012. One million copies were printeed and they sold out on the first day.

The former Wings frontman also featured Parkinson’s “little” series of cartoons which was to feature “Little Sir Paul McCartney”.

Having already used Simon Cowell and Richard Hammond as subjects in this series Nigel began the story board for Sir Paul. However this story was shelved and the unfinished storyboard goes on display alongside the final edition of the comic.