What are the security issues in cloud computing? – BusinessCloud

Introduction

Cloud computing has today almost become a household word. Most companies, irrespective of their category, use cloud computing in some form or the other. Some may not even know that they are using information on the cloud. One of the constant factors that worry knowledgeable users is the prevalence of a series of threats and security issues that surround this technology. Let us take a look at some of the more serious issues and how the world is resolving them

In a survey conducted over a decade ago, 74% of the respondents were hesitant to opt for cloud computing because of security issues. While the acceptance today has not only increased multifold but has become integral to our lives, the inhibitions and fears continue. However, the cloud computing course syllabus will help you learn key aspects of data security and make an informed decision about how you can efficiently use cloud computing.

The Types of Cloud Computing

Cloud computing has various classifications based either on their infrastructure or the user model followed.

Deployment Methods

Broadly, there are four types of cloud computing infrastructure setup depending upon the needs.

Public Cloud

This is the very first model with which cloud computing began. As the name suggests, it is a model which can be used by anyone who subscribes to the model on terms set by the cloud service provider. It is similar to someone walking into a stadium to watch a football match. All the person needs is a ticket. The users can be numerous using the cloud server for their own purposes. Providers of most cloud services have clear tariffs set. Some even offer it free, Google, for example. By nature of its unrestricted exposure, security issues in cloud computing are the highest in any public cloud.

Private Cloud

Clearly, this is not for the public. Imagine a global company that operates through 500 units spread in 150 countries. Interacting through isolated standalone computers is neither practical nor effective. Such companies set up their own cloud servers, use cloud computing technologies and operate in a closed private cloud. Access is available only to those authorized by the organization. This option minimizes security issues in cloud computing as the organization has total control over the infrastructure installed, software used, data stored and on who can enter the network. This is ideal for large organizations as the increased cost is overshadowed by the tremendous benefits it offers.

Community Cloud

Often, businesses belonging to the same category or industry have many things in common and can benefit from a platform where they can tap on resources commonly required by all. In such cases, they come together to establish a Community Cloud platform. It is jointly owned and managed by the group. It is private to the extent that only member participants can access and use the servers. Banks and Trade federations are known to use this model. Security issues in cloud computing using this model are also relatively lower.

Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid cloud is the trend in many organizations, especially those who are relatively large. In this model, the company has its own private cloud to reap all its advantages. In areas where greater flexibility is needed and risk elements are lower, they subscribe to a public cloud. This gives them the advantages of minimal security issues in cloud computing when using the private component of their cloud operations. Usage of the public cloud component gives them flexibility and cost savings wherever appropriate.

Service Models in Cloud Computing

In most cases, services are provided by cloud companies through one of the following models:

Software as a Service (SaaS)

This, for a very long time, has been the most popular model in cloud computing. In this model, the service provider offers a total package that includes hardware infrastructure, OS, software applications, data storage and security, common firewall protection, 24 x 7 global access to users and more. Users who subscribe to the SaaS service only need their computer and a good internet service. Most usage is browser based while some additional interfaces are usually provided for use by developers. Users do not spend on anything beyond the subscription.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

In IaaS, the responsibility for several features are divided between the service provider and the user. The user takes responsibility for the software applications used, all data and any middleware used. The IaaS provider is responsible for the basic cloud infrastructure, security issues in cloud computing, uptime of hardware, storage space for data and user owned applications.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

This is a platform where users have the highest level of freedom and flexibility. Apart from setting up the infrastructure, maintaining it and taking care of security issues in cloud computing, the service provider does have any more responsibilities. The users are free to develop, test, run and use their applications without constraints. This is suited for companies who are in a growth trajectory and eventually plan to move to a hybrid cloud model.

The Threats of Cloud Computing

Cloud computing offers several benefits like low investment, flexibility, scalability, lesser dependence on inhouse software experts, and the convenience of outsourcing. However, it carries along with it a list of threats which just cannot be wished away. Some of them are not even easily identifiable till damage occurs. So, the user’s fear is surely justified.

Basic Security Issues in Cloud Computing

Some of the issues that users fear are:

1. User Access through the Internet

Since all cloud computing activities fully depend on the internet, every threat present in the internet applies to cloud computing too.

2. Server Location

The location of the server is based on the country of the provider’s choice. This could worry users as cross border litigation is difficult.

3. Data Stored in Shared Space

Also referred to as multi-tenancy, it refers to the undeniable fact that multiple users share a common physical data storage space. The impenetrability of data between users is always a cause of constant concern.

4. Disaster Response

Whether a laptop or a cloud server, computers are machines. Like any machine, there is always the possibility of a breakdown. When such an event occurs (often described as a hardware crash), who takes responsibility? What are the provider’s capability and resources to recover? What preventive measures are in place?

5. Data Breaches

Data breach and identity theft are two frightening realities in cloud computing. With hackers growing at a rapid speed, there is no wishing away this danger. Whether the provider is sufficiently equipped with Cloud Forensic resources is to be assessed.

6. Government Regulations and Compliance

Several governments mandate that sensitive data of users (its citizens) must not be stored outside their country. Does the provider ensure this?

7. Stability of the Provider

How resilient and stable is the provider? If the provider shuts down due to business losses, what happens to the users? What if the provider is taken over by another company?

Security Issues in Cloud Computing : Are Ready Solutions Available?

Honestly, there is no “Yes” or “No” answer. Software is developed by genius human minds. Malware is also created by similar minds, except that they are malicious in their intentions. Since both sides are experts in a common field, there can be no “lived happily ever after” situation in the digital world. Every time a new solution is developed, it is quickly confronted by a threat. This will continue perennially. The software industry can ill afford the luxury of rest or complacence. A solution available today may not be sufficient tomorrow. Constant vigil, night and day work to create new solutions and repetition of this cycle is the only norm for tackling security issues in cloud computing.

Conclusion

Like it or not, Cloud Computing is here to stay, and security issues will be an unavoidable adjunct of cloud computing. With the advent of new technologies springing up every day, we can hope for more innovative, affordable and effective solutions. This will hopefully minimize the uneasy anxieties that users of cloud computing live with. You can learn more about data security in the cloud computing course syllabus and protect yourself or your organization from security threats.

FAQs

1. Are there firms who specialize in security issues in cloud computing?

Yes. There are a number of firms all around the globe who have expertise in providing suitable solutions for cloud computing security. \

2. What is DLP and how do we protect ourselves?

DLP refers to Data Loss Protection. If we take the following steps, we can protect ourselves from DLP:

(a) Detect and protect data wherever it is.

(b Use software to prevent elusive attacks.

(c) Constantly monitor symptoms of an attack.

(d) Use only well-established software and platforms.

3. What is PTaas?

Pen Testing as a Service (PTaaS) is a cloud based service. It provides resources to conduct penetration tests.

4. Can AI/ML be used to solve security issues in cloud computing?

Of course. With tremendous power, speed and accuracy they offer, AI and ML are now being adopted to provide real-time protection through instant analysis and threat detection.

5. Is Shadow IT a threat?

Shadow IT has almost become inseparable from daily work today. But Shadow IT certainly adds to security issues in cloud computing as it exposes company information to the outside world.