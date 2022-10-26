“Wow, you get paid to lose?” – Fritz on common misconceptions in tennis

Taylor Fritz is currently the highest-ranked American player on the ATP Tour and he’s also the only one in Top 10 of the ATP Rankings.

It’s been quite some time since likes of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick dominated the tennis world as American tennis awaits the next big star in men’s tennis. One of the candidates to take this spot can be Taylor Fritz who lifted three titles this season, one of them also on home soil in Indian Wells.

With the increased popularity of tennis, players are often confronted with statements that are not true as some fans don’t know a lot of knowledge about the sport after watching it only shortly. In a recent interview to Resident magazine’s ‘The Style’ issue, Fritz spoke about these misconceptions, when he said:

“I guess the other big misconception is that we get paid to lose,” Taylor Fritz said. “While we do make moncy even if we don’t win, we have to rank at the top of the sport to even be in the big tournaments. I can’t tell you how many times I have heard people say, “‘Wow, you get paid to lose? I should become a professional tennis player.'”

The tall American is aware that people that ask those questions are usually just not aware of how difficult life of a tennis player is since only the biggest tournaments are usually covered in TV.

“I know they don’t mean any harm. But it takes hard work and sacrifice to rank high enough to “get paid to lose” and for the record, as profes- sional athletes, none of us is in this sport wants to lose,” Fritz added.

“I think people have a lot of misconceptions about professional tennis. The season is almost year-round, and we are playing tournaments every week. The big tournaments get the coverage, but we are not just sitting home in- between,” he stated.