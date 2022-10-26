Categories
Ye escorted out of Skechers office in Los Angeles after he showed up unannounced


Kanye West removed from Skechers headquarters today

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Los Angeles office of shoemaker Skechers, the company said Wednesday afternoon, as the fallen rapper and fashion mogul continues to face fallout from his recent antisemitic remarks.

Ye showed up unannounced and was escorted out of the building by two executives, the company said. Ye has officially changed his name from Kanye West.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Several companies and organizations have condemned Ye over his recent racist and antisemitic remarks. The Skechers incident comes a day after Adidas severed its relationship with him. Also Tuesday, Foot Locker and Gap said they would immediately remove products from Ye’s Yeezy line from their stores, saying they do not tolerate antisemitism.

Ye loses billionaire status after Adidas drops him

Forbes said Ye lost his billionaire status when Adidas cut ties with him, adding that his net worth dropped to $400 million, which comes from his music catalog, real estate and his 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims. Forbes said his Adidas deal added $1.5 billion to his net worth.

Read Skechers’ statement below:

Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™, stated Kanye West — also referred to as Ye — arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.

