13 Of The Most Shocking Things We’ve Learned Since The Release Of Matthew Perry’s Memoir So Far

He told People he was able to quit drinking after an experience with God and his father, “It was this bright yellow object that became all-encompassing. I couldn’t see the kitchen anymore. It was just this light, and I felt loved and understood, and in the company of God or whatever. My dad was right next to me and we were holding hands and I was praying when it started, which is something I rarely did. It was like God showed me what’s possible. And then said, ‘Okay. Now you go learn this.'”