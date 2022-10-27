17 Disney And Nickelodeon Actors Who Dated Or Married Their Costars

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Zendaya and Tom Holland, plenty of the most iconic Hollywood couples were costars first. A lot of actors who started in the business young also found their first love (or at least one of their earliest relationships) on set.
Here are 17 Disney and Nickelodeon costar pairs who dated:
1.
Dove Cameron’s “first ever real relationship” was with her Liv and Maddie love interest, Ryan McCartan. They got engaged after three years together then broke up six months later.
2.
Good Luck Charlie love interests Bridgit Mendler and Shane Harper met during the casting process. After being friends for several years, they got together towards the end of the show’s run and then dated for four years.
3.
Though neither ever directly confirmed it, onscreen High School Musical: The Musical: The Series couple Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reportedly dated offscreen during the show’s first season.
4.
Previously, Olivia Rodrigo dated her Bizaardvark costar, Ethan Wacker. Their characters were never romantically involved, but their IRL relationship lasted from 2018–2019.
5.
High School Musical love interests Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were in a real-life relationship for four years. They broke up two years after HSM 3 premiered.
6.
Demi Lovato developed a crush on Joe Jonas when they played a couple in Camp Rock. The pair briefly dated after the sequel was released.
7.
Nick Jonas and his brothers duetted with Miley Cyrus when they guest-starred on an episode of Hannah Montana. Offscreen, Nick and Miley dated from mid-2007 to early 2008.
8.
Miley Cyrus also found love with her Hannah Montana: The Movie love interest. During filming, she quietly dated Lucas Till.
10.
James Maslow and Halston Sage — who were dating at the time — shared the screen when Big Time Rush guest-starred on How to Rock. They were together from 2011–2013.
11.
After playing love interests in Girl Vs. Monster in 2012, Olivia Holt and Luke Benward dated for a year.
13.
Cole Sprouse dated Suite Life guest star Victoria Justice right before Alyson. Of course, they were only kids. She played his character’s first kiss.
14.
Victoria Justice had a two-year relationship with Victorious guest star, Ryan Rottman, from 2011–2013. He played a love interest that turned out to be bad news.
15.
Alexa PenaVega guest-starred as herself on the Big Time Rush finale. Her character ended up with her then-IRL boyfriend Carlos PenaVega. They got married a year after the show ended.
16.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, are love interests onscreen. Since 2019, they’ve also been together in real life.
17.
And finally, in 2001, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz played love interests in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge. They never dated on set, but they reconnected and got together in 2016 then got engaged in 2022.
