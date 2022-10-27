20 Reasons Why I’m Very Glad Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

In the leaked quotes in question, Perry discusses the passing of his friend, River Phoenix. Of his death, he says: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
And that wasn’t the only mention of Keanu, either. Later in the book, while talking about the passing of Chris Farley, Perry says: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”
Well, the internet was not too happy about these very odd comments about the universally beloved actor:
As of this morning, Perry has issued an apology, telling People, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize.”
So, instead of focusing on the negative, I rounded up some moments that help display why I’m personally very glad Keanu is still walking among us. Here are just a few:
2.
Or when he waited in line for 20 minutes to get inside of his own wrap party because he “didn’t want to be rude.” Chauffeur Ronny Sunshine said, “Keanu was really patiently waiting. I don’t think he said anything to the bouncer, like, ‘I’m Keanu.’ No one recognized him.”
4.
Or how he donates large sums of money to children’s hospitals, stating, “I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”
5.
Or the time he hung out with his fellow passengers after a flight he was on had to make an emergency landing:
10.
Or how about when he found out Sandra Bullock had never tried “truffles and champagne,” so one day, randomly, he brought over flowers, champagne, and truffles. Upon his arrival, Sandra recalled him saying, “I just thought you might want to try champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like.”
11.
Or when discussing why she chose to return for the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, his costar Carrie-Anne Moss said, “We’ve been through this experience together as partners. The only way I can describe it is like a soul friendship. Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was just a pleasure to sit across from him and do that again. He has a masterful understanding of action. I’ve watched him grow in the last 20 years. I’m in awe of it.”
12.
Or when he gave a thoughtful, poignant answer to the question “What do you think happens to us when we die?” — which gains even more meaning when you know his own experience with loss:
13.
Lightening this post up, let’s move onto sillier things, like how he revealed that he’s actually somewhat into astrology instead of being one of those “it’s stupid and you’re stupid for liking it” people:
14.
Or how, before he was an actor, he used to be a reporter who would cover things like “National Teddy Bear Day,” gifting us these clips without an ounce of cynicism:
15.
Or when he reacted to being officially dubbed “the internet’s boyfriend” by calling it “wacky” and going on to talk about embracing all the “positivity”:
16.
Or how he’s not ~a method actor,~ and instead, he’s just a silly goose. Like when he got a little too into character for his animated role in Toy Story 4, with producer Mark Nielsen noting that, during his lunch with him after he got the role, “He climbed on a table and was striking poses in the middle of the atrium and we thought, that is Duke Caboom!”
17.
Or how he played an absurd version of himself in Always Be My Maybe, proving that he’s chill enough to make fun of himself:
19.
Or, ya know, the countless memes he’s gifted us with over the years, like the iconic “YOU’RE BREATHTAKING” moment:
So, there you have it! What’s your personal favorite Keanu moment? Share in the comments below! Keep the positivity going!
Source link